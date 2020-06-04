Dale C. Bomboy, 81, of Friendsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Geisinger CMC in Scranton, Pennsylvania, after an extended illness. He was born on March 7, 1939 in Vestal, New York, to the late Clarence and Dorothy (Graham) Bomboy.
Dale is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol A. Bomboy; four children and their significant others, David Bomboy of Wysox, Pennsylvania, Brigette (Mandi) Mason of Minnesota, Keith (Michelle) Mason of Jenningsville, Pennsylvania, and Karin (Matthew) Shadduck of Lawton, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Karlee and Emily Mason, Tyler Bongiorno, and Kellen Wescott; sister, Fayne Smales of Springville, Pennsylvania; brother, Galen “Pete” Bomboy of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Elden Bomboy, and sisters, Christine Jones, Joyce Fitzgerald, Sandra Prebula, and Marcia Szabo.
Dale grew up in Rushville, Pennsylvania, and worked for 37 years at Masonite. He was a handy carpenter and an avid NASCAR and Mark Martin fan. His favorite hobbies after retirement was mowing the lawn and cutting hay. He loved spending time with his family and friends and extra time with his grandchildren.
Immediate services for Dale will be held privately but a public memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association, 1617 JFK Blvd, Ste. 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or the charity of your choice.
