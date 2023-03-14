Dale D. Best, 73, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Dale Duane was born on December 2, 1949, in Canton Township, a son of the late James H. and Gertrude R. (Bassett) Best. On August 4, 1979, Dale married the former Kathlene Kilmer at Sunfish Pond. Together they shared 43 years of friendship and loving marriage. Dale was employed at Penn-Troy Machine Company as a machinist for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 1985. Most recently he enjoyed attending the Grover Church of Christ.
Dale was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved taking his grandchildren on four-wheeler rides and picnics, where he often could be found in charge of the grill. Spending time playing with his dog Sadie were always special times, she was truly Dale’s best friend.
Surviving is his wife, Kathlene Best, stepsons; Sam Palmer (Connie May) of Canton and Ronald D. (Linda) Palmer of Ohio, a stepdaughter; Bobbie Jean (Jeff) Gibson of Waymart, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren, siblings; Doris Wright of New York, Janice Ward of Granville and Paul Best of Canton as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Dale was predeceased by siblings; Robert (Marge) Best, James Best, Marty Best and Beatrice Best, a brother-in-law, Robert Ward, sister-in-law, Lenora Best, a special nephew, Tim Ward and a special stepdaughter, Kim Brown.
In keeping with Dale’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dale’s name may be sent to the Grover Church of Christ, 498 Grover Road, Grover, PA 17735. Memories of Dale and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.