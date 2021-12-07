Dale Duane Tillinghast passed away unexpectedly on 12-4-21 on his farm. A “walk of the land” was given on the Tillinghast Farm to honor Dale and bless the land he so loved with the playing of bagpipes by his nephew David Townsend. It ended at “the park”, one of his favorite places on the farm in a 3 walled building with a firepit that Dale and Rosie would sit and enjoy seasonal changes and watch animals by the pond.
Dale was born to Robert & Rosamond Harkness Tillinghast on February 15, 1943. He was also predeceased by his brother Robert Tillinghast, Jr. (Eileen), and his sister Dawn Tillinghast Townsend. He is survived by his sister, Darlene (Terry) Houston, and Rosie Barton (the love of his life and his Last Rose). He is also survived by his four sons Louis (Michaelle) Tillinghast, Baron (Nichole) Tillinghast, Todd (Marielena) Tillinghast and Ted Tillinghast. Dale loved all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews.
Dale graduated from Troy High School in 1962 where he was an undefeated wrestler. Throughout his life he farmed, worked, and loved his land and animals. He was an avid hunter. He was very social and enjoyed many activities with his friends, such as bowling, cards, horseshoes and golf. The Philadelphia Phillies was his team, as was his fathers! Dale was a friend to all. He truly enjoyed family and friend gatherings at “the park”. A memorial service will be held in the summer in the family Memorial Garden to honor Dale’s life. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Send Condolences At: VickeryFH.com
