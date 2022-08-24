Dale E. Vester, 71, of North Towanda, PA passed away Saturday evening, August 20, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Dale was born in New Albany, PA on April 22, 1951, the son of the late William Earl Vester and Irma Brainard Strickland. In early years, Dale was employed by State Aggregates in Wysox, PA and later worked as a logger for Harland “Bub” Robinson, Preston Logging, and Ted Sickler Logging. Dale was employed by Barefoot Flooring in Troy, PA until declining health no longer permitted him to continue. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing, and collecting memorabilia. Dale was a member of the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine “Lori” Overpeck Vester, children, Amanda (Frank) Fee of Liberty Corners, PA, Adam Vester (Molly Ross) of Herrickville, PA, grandchildren, Ocianna Valenzuela and fiancé Josh Shultz, Kegan Valenzuela and fiancé Rebecca Perry, and Ryot Vester, great grandchildren, Azariah Valenzuela, Owen Shultz, Laiah Valenzuela, Leaven Valenzuela, step grandchildren, Presley Fee and Haven Fee, sister, Dawn Fuller of Olyphant, PA, brother, Ronald Bahr of Reading, PA, his aunt, Sally Haverly of Towanda, , as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his cousin and best friend, Tommy Robinson. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 in memory of Dale E. Vester. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Latest News
- National Association of Chronic Disease Directors and Health Promotion Council Launch Media Campaign Promoting the Use of Text Messaging to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Among Pennsylvanians
- Biden's student loan plan: What we know (and what we don't)
- Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest
- To Your Good Health
- Horoscope
- Dear Abby
- EMHR appoints new administrative assistant
- Peggy Jo Wilcox Coleman, 68
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug sweep leads to multiple arrests in Bradford County
- Gwen Jeanine Browne, 48
- Vicki Wissinger, 66
- Peggy Jo Wilcox Coleman, 68
- Robert W. Vanderpool, 60
- LoRita Hettich, 78
- Troy grad writes crime thriller sequel, holds book signings in Troy
- Edward L. Thigpen II, 51
- Marilee Edith Souder-Cooke, 60
- “Operation Jet Sweep” leads to 27 arrests in Bradford County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.