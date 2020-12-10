Dale Eugene Henley, 73, of 611 Ghent Hill Road, Ulster, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Dale was born in Waverly, New York, on Jan. 14, 1947 a son of Leo C. Henley Sr. and Laura D. Romberger Henley. Following graduation from high school, Dale entered the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam War.
Dale was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, for over 40 years until retirement.
Dale enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and puttering in his garage.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra K. Henley, children, Mark Henley, Randy Henley, Michael Henley, stepchildren, Angel Miller, and Lee Smith, grandchildren, Haylie Henley, January Miller, Dylan Gowan, Christian Henley, and Emilie Cranmer, great grandchildren, Elayna and Michael, sister, Irene Grenier (Jim Campbell) of East Smithfield, PA, brother, Leo C. “Chuck” Henley Jr. (Dinah) of Liberty Corners, nephews, Robert Henley and Eric Henley. A funeral and committal service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568 Towanda will accord full military honors at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
