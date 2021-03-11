Dale F. Shedden, 80, of Troy Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Dale was born on Feb. 6, 1941 in Elmira, NY, a son of the late Lial and Norma (Foust) Shedden. He attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1959. On August 5, 1961, Dale married his soulmate, the former Mertie Cole, at the Windfall Methodist Church. Together they shared 59 years of devoted happiness and raised four children on their family’s farm in Troy Township.
Mr. Shedden held many memberships including; the Endless Mountains Tractor Club, Pennsylvania Farmers Association, a Director of Roaring Branch’s Mt. Zion. He was a man of faith in the lord and was a member and elder of the New Life Church and sang in the church choir. Dale’s singing talent was shared on the worship team at the New Life Church as well as other community and church functions.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and snowmobiling, especially in earlier years. Dale enjoyed J.D. green and was an enthusiastic collector and restorer of John Deere 2-cylinder tractors.
His true passion was dairy farming. Dale devoted a life-time of dedication and persistence to his church, family and farm. A true legacy of his life.
Surviving; his wife, Mertie Shedden, daughters; LuAnn (Wade) Knapp and Darla (Frank) Monroe, sons; James Shedden (Desirea Lipinski) all of Troy and Tim (Tiffany) Shedden of Moreland Hills, OH, 19 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister; Clare Case of Troy, brother, Neil Shedden of Granville Summit and sister-in-law Sandy Shedden of Troy, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, Dale was predeceased by a brother, Leo Shedden in 2019.
The family invites friends to call from 10 A.M. to Noon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the New Life Church, 299 McMurray Road, Canton, PA 17724. A funeral service will follow at Noon with Pastor David Ayer officiating. Burial will follow in Windfall Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Dale Shedden’s memory may be directed to the Troy Sale Barn, 50 Ballard St., Troy, PA 16947 or the New Life Church, 299 McMurray Road, Canton, PA 17724.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
