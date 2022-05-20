Dale Glen Largent, 65, of Towanda, PA died Monday morning, May 16, 2022, after a long hard battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Dale was born in Sellersville, PA on June 2, 1956, the son of the Glen and Dorothy Hunsberger Largent.
Dale loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and walking around the pond.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Cassie Largent, 3 daughters, Aimee Largent, Christal Hartman and husband Bill Hartman and Lora Largent all of the Towanda area, his beloved grandchildren, Dustin Largent and wife Brandie Largent, Teirra Blake, Jeremiah Largent, Brett Hartman, Simon Hartman, and Noah Dochnal, great grandchildren, Michael, Serenity, Blake, Skyla, and Hayden all who will truly miss him, his father, Glen Largent, his sister, Gwen Shaffer and husband Ray Shaffer, niece, Rachael, nephew, Ethan, great nephew, JP, and Best Friends, Ross Crawford, Curt Kitche, and Gerold Cummiskey.
Dale was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Largent and brother, Tom Largent.
Dale will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, and brother.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.