Dale L. Van Noy, 71, beloved husband of Sally (Tears) Van Noy, of Granville Summit, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, Sept.11, 2021, at home while surrounded by his loving family.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Maple Ridge, The Red Maple Ranch, 211 Hanks Rd. Troy, 16947. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. The family requests you wear masks and practice social distancing while attending services. A private burial will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Troy at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers. A complete and comprehensive obituary will be announced in a future edition of this paper.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please express condolences and memories by visiting, http://www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
