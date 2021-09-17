Dale L. Van Noy, 71, beloved husband of Sally (Tears) Van Noy, of Granville Summit, Pennsylvania, entered heaven on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family at home.
Dale was delivered by Dr. L. W. Brown at Troy Hospital on Jan. 9, 1950, to Carlyle “Pogie” and Eloise (May) Van Noy. He was a 1967 graduate of Troy High School where he was an active member of the FFA program. From a very young age, Dale worked on numerous dairy farms throughout the surrounding communities. Some of his favorite farming memories were on the farms of Jim and Janet Kelley, Lou and Mae Kendall and Dick and Georgia Jenkins. He attended trade school in Sayre, PA for the machinist trade. In November of 1970, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served until receiving a medical, honorary discharge in 1971. He returned home to work at Cummings Lumber Company as a truck driver until 1973 when he became an owner/operator with his own truck. He chose to change his career path in 1977 so he could be home with his family. At that time, Dale and Sally purchased their own farm in Windfall, PA. They had a herd of Holsteins that they later replaced with a herd of Jerseys, which were his favorites. During this time, Dale also “hauled kids” on the bus to Troy School District. While continuing to operate the family farm, Dale and Sally started Van Noy Trucking. Van Noy Trucking hauled milk for Pelton Trucking Company and hauled freight for Al’s Leasing and other brokers. After selling their herd and trucking company, Dale drove truck for several construction contractors. Then in 2003, Dale chose to go back on the road driving truck for AERO Transport. His love of his grandchildren brought him back off the road. He was employed by Mansfield Crane Inc. where he hauled water for the oil and gas industry. His final employer before retirement in 2014, was Pelton Trucking Company. He attended the Troy Baptist Church in recent years.
Besides his family and special friends, Dale’s passion was pulling tractors and raising beef cattle. He would share his knowledge and experiences with fellow competitors to help them succeed at pulling. Dale always had the biggest smile on his face while attending games and events of his children and grandchildren. He was a great supporter of the Troy Trojans, Canton Warriors and Central Columbia Bluejays. He was a true family man.
Those who will carry on his strong love for family are his wife Sally of 49 years, who he married on July 1, 1972; son, Rodney and wife Danielle and their children Ethan and Ella of Troy, PA; daughter, Rae Ann Crispell and husband Brent and their daughter Lily of Bloomsburg, PA; son Ryan and wife Janelle and their children Cailyn, Brenna and Drake of Canton, PA. Dale had a significant influence on the lives of many, especially his nephew Brett Grace, niece Cindy Rathbun, and nephew Bradley Van Noy. Dale is also survived by his siblings, Kay Lorraine Van Noy of Troy, PA, and Jerry (JoAnne) Van Noy of Canton, PA. He has a special place in the hearts of many nieces and nephews. He had special friendships with Jeff and Jeannie Estep of Granville Summit, PA and their family, and tractor pulling buddies Evan Adams and Gracie Adams of Ulster, PA.
Those who left before him were his parents and brother Wendell Van Noy (1974), his father in-law and mother in-law Louis and Nellie (Williams) Tears, brother-in-law, Carol Tears; sister in-law and brother-in-law Sue (Tears) Kinkead and her husband Ken. In 1996, Dale lost a special buddy, Bono McDonald who was only age 17.
Family will receive friends from 1 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Maple Ridge at Red Maple Ranch, 211 Hanks Rd., Troy, PA 16947. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with special friend Allen Westerbaan officiating. The family requests that you wear masks while attending. A private burial will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Troy at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers. Dale would be pleased if you would consider making a contribution in his honor to Twin Tier Antique Tractor Association, c/o Joan Ely 5977 Route 187, Sugar Run, PA 18846, or the Nancy Quattrini Fund c/o Guthrie Oncology @ 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre PA 18840.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
