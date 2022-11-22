Dale Lee God, age 73, of Terrytown, PA, passed away on Friday afternoon, November 18, 2022, at his home.
Dale was born on September 16, 1949, in Sayre, PA, a son of the late Carl S. and Armeta Young God. He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School a member of the class of 1967. After high school he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps, honorably serving from 1969 to 1971. Dale was a proud a Vietnam Veteran.
Upon returning to the area, Dale went to work at Masonite, from where he retired after working for 40+ years as an operator in the chip yard.
He was a member of the Towanda VFW Post 1568. He was also a member of the Penn York Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman, and would fish in the local ponds, the Susquehanna River, and deep sea fishing in the Atlantic Ocean. He also enjoyed hunting and had gone on hunting trips to Colorado and Wyoming. Dale also enjoyed spending time gardening, going to antique machinery auctions, going for breakfast at Mark’s Valley View, and attending various clam bakes in the area. He and his brother Lanny were proud to have helped with the construction of the Milne Baseball Complex.
Surviving are son Dale Lee God II of Fairfield, OH and daughter Jennifer L. God of Ohio. Two brothers and sisters-in-law Rev James R. & Beverly God of Duncannon, PA and Lanny and Kim God of Terrytown. Two sisters and brothers-in-law Donna M. (twin) and Neil Benjamin of Terrytown and Cindy S. and Cornelius Blokzyl of Towanda.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he predeceased by his brother, Rodney L. God, on August 5, 1973.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, 18853 at 12:00 P.M. with the Rev. James R. God, his brother, officiating. Burial will follow in the Terrytown Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by members of the United States Marine Corps Honors Detail.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA, on Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until the start of the service at 12:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Terrytown Cemetery Association, % Lawrence Mosier, 11225 Rte. 187, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or a charity of one’s choice in loving memory of Dale God.To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
