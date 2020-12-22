God did not promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, nor sun without rain, but He did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears and light for the way ... Dale M. Rockefeller, 87, a lifelong resident of Warren Center, Pennsylvania, and a hardworking farmer, passed away on Monday morning, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Dale was born on April 14, 1933 in Little Meadows, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Manton and Marjorie (Evans) Rockefeller. He was a graduate of LeRaysville High School. Dale truly loved to spend time surrounded by mother nature and tend to the daily tasks on his farm. He was a long-time employee of Warren Township. Country living brought happiness to Dale, whether it was time spent on the front porch waving to those who drove by, or tending to the cows on the farm.
Dale is survived by his sister-in-law, Gertrude Rockefeller of Warren Center; his nephews, Dennis Rockefeller and Lynn (Jayne) Rockefeller; several great nieces and nephews also survive. Dale was predeceased by his parents, Manton and Marjorie and a brother, Norman Rockefeller.
Abiding with the families wishes, there will be no services at this time. Dale will be laid to rest on the land he so truly loved in the spring. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Bradford County Humane Society in loving memory of Dale M. Rockefeller.
