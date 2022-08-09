Dale Patrick White, 71, of Towanda, Asylum Township, PA passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022 at his home. Dale was born in Towanda the son of Robert G. White and the late Betty J. White. Dale attended Towanda High School. He subsequently served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971. Following completion of his military service, Dale returned home to be employed by GTE Sylvania where he remained until retiring from Osram Sylvania. During his retirement years Dale served as a counselor for Northern Tier Counseling in North Towanda. He was a member and former officer of Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda and was a member of the AMVETS.
Dale enjoyed the outdoors, camping during the summer months, fishing, and in early years, hunting.
Dale is survived by his father, Robert G. White, wife, Gabriele Schoneck White, children, Diane Kelly, Tamara White (Joshua), Jason White, Andreas Larkin (Stacey), Sabrina Sekula (Joseph), several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings, Richard White, his twin, Daryl White, Raymond White (Debra), Regina Herr (Zan), and Dawn Gillard as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dale was predeceased by his mother, Betty J. White on July 23, 1998, sister, Veronica, brothers, Thomas and Robert G. Jr. sister-in-law, Glenna M. Hallett White, nieces, Darci Jo White, and Deena Jo White Potter, and great niece, Alainna Lynn Stempel. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
