Dale R. “Chewy” Porter, 72, of Ulster, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Chewy was born on Sept. 3, 1948 in Sayre, son of the late Harry and Pauline (Rockwell) Porter. He was a 1966 graduate of Troy High School where he played bass drum and cymbals in the marching band. After graduation Dale joined the US Army, doing his basic training at Ft. Gordon, GA. Then went on to be an Air Traffic Controller and attained the rank of E5 Specialist in Vietnam during the war, and also played cymbals in the US Army Marching Band. After Vietnam he came back to work at DuPont as a fork lift operator until his retirement after 40 years of service. He was a part of the HAZMAT/ERT team at the factory. Dale was a life member of the VFW Post #1568 in Towanda, PA, a member of its color guard, a member of the Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, a member of the NRA and was an avid knife and gun collector. He was a past fire chief for Ulster Fire Co., was in bowling leagues at Shamrock Lanes, and pitched for several softball teams in Pennsylvania and New York. Chewy was a history buff, enjoyed singing at weddings, and was a classic muscle car enthusiast with his 1970 GTO Judge being his pride and joy. Dale was loved by many, genuine, friendly, and helped everyone in need. He will be missed, Chewy was one of a kind.
Dale is survived by his daughters Carrie (Joel) Zdon of Ulster, PA, and Corinne (Chris) McConnell of Pineville, LA, his grandchildren: Alexander and Anthony Zdon, Matthew Porter and Jackson Nichols. Two step grandchildren: Bronte Bond, and Garrett McConnell, along with several great step grandchildren and the mother of his children Linda Porter of Sayre. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a celebration of Dale’s life at the Towanda VFW in the spring along with his burial and military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
