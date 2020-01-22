Dale Robert Henley, 51, of Ridgebury passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Dale was born on June 11, 1968 a son of Francis and Harriet Henley. On Sept. 16, 2006 he married Terri Henley and together they raised six children. Dale loved to fish and be outside, enjoyed camping up at Lake Bonin with his children and made custom furniture. Dale also owned and operated his own RV repair business.
Dale is predeceased by a brother, Dennis Henley.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Henley at home, children, Anthony and fiancée, Ashley of St. Johns Town, Tyler Norton of Ridgebury, Rebecca Henley of Syracuse, New York, Taylor Henley of Athens, Zachary Henley of Ridgebury and Autumn Henley of Athens; brothers, Steve and Linda Henley of Michigan and Michael and Darlene Henley of Barton, New York; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dona Henley of Waverly, New York, Jim and Cindy Trout of Nichols, New York, Eddie and Laura Norton of Sayre, Tim Norton of Towanda; many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to share stories and memories of Dale at 5 p.m. Sunday Jan. 26, at the Nichols Creamery, 263 West River Road, Nichols, New York.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.