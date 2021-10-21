Dale Thomas Miller, 86, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor following a period of declining health.
Born September 4, 1935, in Sayre, PA, Dale was the son of the late Thomas and Ethel (Carr) Miller. After graduating from Towanda Area High School, Dale served in the US Army. Returning to Towanda after discharge, Dale was later employed by GTE Sylvania until his retirement in July 1996 after 38 years of service.
Surviving is, his wife of nearly 58 years, Sandra (Gowin) Miller of Towanda; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Alan Ottaviani of Wysox; grandsons, Enzo and Dante Ottaviani; brothers Keith (Maggie) Miller of Luthers Mills, PA, Jack Miller of Wellsboro, PA, Neil Miller of Delaware, and sister, Dona (Ray) Fries of Sebastian, FL. He is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Vanderpool, Carol (Dick) Minard, Doris Gowin, Cheryl Ulrich, Muriel Coston, Melinda Gowin, Richard Gowin, Jim Gowin (Dana Horne), Leora (Don) Williams, Barb (John) Heyward, Debbie (Kenny) DeVuyst, David (Ann) Gowin, and Kris Packard (David Morris), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his daughter, Melissa Miller, his father and mother-in-law, William and Meriel Gowin; siblings, Phyllis Poole, Lee Miller, and Dana Miller; sister-in-law, Lois Miller; and brothers-in-law, William Gowin, John Gowin, Tom Gowin, and Bill Vanderpool.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Dale Thomas Miller. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
