Dallas D. Bown, 85, of Forksville, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Dar-Way Nursing Home, Forksville.
Born April 18, 1934 in Forksville, he was a son of the late Robert M. and Beulah (McCarty) Bown. He and his wife, the former Sandra E. Heess, celebrated 57 years of marriage on June 30, 2019.
Dallas dedicated his entire life to the family dairy farm and logged with his father earlier in life. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and music, playing the trumpet and washtub in the Music Makers church band. Dallas was also a member of the Sullivan County Fair Association and the Lincoln Falls Wesleyan Church.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Brent (Jennifer) Bown and Stephen (Alissa) Bown, both of Forksville; a sister, Irene Harvey of Forksville; a brother, Darrell (Jeanette) Bown of Troy; seven grandchildren, Ryan Bown, Cody Bown, Kyle (Kelsey) McEwan, Ian McEwan, Bryce Sakers, Kimberlee Bown, and Korey Bown; two great-grandchildren, Duncan McEwan and Dorissa McEwan; a sister-in-law, Alice Bown of Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Dallas was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Bown.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lincoln Falls Wesleyan Church, 7083 Route 154, Forksville, with Rev. William J. Hargenrader officiating. Burial will follow in Elkland Friends Cemetery, Shunk. Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Lincoln Falls Wesleyan Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
