Dalton Russel Broes, 31, of Sarasota, FL and previously Berthoud, CO, passed away on March 27, 2023.
Dalton was born on 2/1/1992 to Darren R. Broes and Deanna L. Broes in Bend, OR.
After Dalton graduated from Berthoud High School in 2010, he worked in the electrical and plumbing trades and spent a great deal of time working at Shambala-Drala Mountain Center in Red Feather Lakes and most recently with his father at Broes Electrical Services in Sarasota, FL.
Dalton had a great love of the outdoors and spent most of his free time hiking, mountain biking, golfing, boating, reading, listening to music and going to concerts, as well as travelling with Rhiannon.
Dalton was predeceased by his Grandmother/Grandfather: Merial Ann (Benjamin-Overpeck) and Earl Brannen; Grandfather: Robert (Bob) Broes. He is survived by his long-time girlfriend: Rhiannon Stockley; Mother: Deanna (DeeDee Brannen) Broes; Father: Darren Broes; Brother: Dakota Broes and his girlfriend Mia Ervin; Grandmother: Sally Broes; Grandmother/Grandfather: Emilie and Don Ortega, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at Ellis Ranch, 2331 Ellis Ranch Lane, Loveland, CO 80538 on May 7 at 1 pm – 5pm. Friends and family are invited to attend. Please RSVP to daltonbroesmemorial@gmail.com.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
