“This is the day the Lord has made; Let us rejoice in it and be glad.” Psalm 118:24
Damon E. Eberlin joined his daughters, Patricia (Patty) Eberlin-Kunkle and April Rose-Lois Eberlin, in heaven on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.
Damon was born on Feb. 21, 1963, to Alden and Joyce (Taylor) Eberlin in Neptune, NJ. He was the first born to the family in which he was blessed to have five loving younger brothers and sisters.
Damon was a proud member of the US Army of the United States and served from 1982 to 1988 in Alpha Battery 112th Field Artillery Battalion based out of Tuckerton, NJ. He enjoyed owning his own business, D&M Bait Shop in which much of his time was spent picking night-crawlers on his favorite golf courses, Tommaso’s and Towanda Country Club for 30 years. Damon had an undeniable passion for gardening in which he planted and grew many varieties of flowers for all to enjoy. He loved the fall and continued his gardening with German pumpkins galore for all the grandchildren to get their own every year.
Damon is survived by survived by his wife and soulmate of 39 years, Marion Volz-Eberlin, his mother, Joyce Eberlin, his beloved children, Marc Eberlin, Samantha (Nathan) Eberlin, Michael Eberlin, Eric (Whitney) Eberlin, Hunter Eberlin, Matthew Eberlin, Lily Eberlin, and Wyatt Eberlin, brothers, Brett (Kristie) Eberlin, Vince Eberlin, and John Eberlin, sisters, Tammy Mergen, and Ginger Becker, 18 grandchildren, Damon Kunkle, Keegan Kunkle, Aurora Kunkle, Trinity O’Donnell, Devon Steihl, Autumn Eberlin, Ella Eberlin, Alex Eberlin, Zayden Eberlin, Declan Eberlin, Mionti Eberlin, Arianna Eberlin, Arabella Eberlin, Jade Eberlin, Joyce Eberlin, and Ayden Eberlin, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and 2 very special longtime friends, Lois and David Woodruff and their children, Lacey Vanderpool and Patrick Woodruff.
Besides his daughters, he was also predeceased by his father, Alden Eberlin, granddaughter, Zoey Eberlin, and his life-long friend and service brother, Brett Adams.
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 14, 2022, at the Eberlin residence at 614 Lincoln Street, Sayre, PA, from 2pm-6pm for a dish to pass meal, sharing of memories, and military honors.
The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone who would like to donate in memory of Damon, please do so to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
