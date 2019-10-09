On the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, Canton native Daniel A. Bergquist passed away peacefully at Chemung County Nursing Facility where he resided for the last three weeks. Born in Canton on April 11, 1932, he was the son of Daniel N. and Bernice (Phinney) Bergquist. Dan served our country during the Korean conflict with the United States Navy as a machinist’s mate assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa. On Oct. 14, 1953, he married Sue Lyon. Together they raised a son and a daughter and shared 52 years until Sue’s passing Oct. 18, 2005. In 1986 the Bergquist family relocated to Horseheads, New York, where Dan worked at Westinghouse. He retired in 1992 after 32 years of service. He returned to Canton in 2015 as a resident of the Sherwood Personal Care and Retirement Home where he resided until three weeks ago. Dan was a lover of the great outdoors where he relished hunting and fishing. In his younger days he enjoyed fishing trips to Canada. He was a member of the Chemung County Rod & Gun Club as well as being a life member of the VFW.
Dan had a pleasant demeanor and enjoyed the company of family and friends, especially if food was involved. He was given to good natured “ribbing.” He was also a fan of TV westerns, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynne (Ralph) Howell of Stuart, Virginia; son, Daniel K. (Connie) Bergquist of Pine City, New York; brother, William (Claudia) Bergquist of Tennessee; sisters, Doris B. Koehler of Rochester, New York, and Bonnie B. of Blackwell, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Daniel L. (Stacie) Bergquist, Lindsey Bergquist, and Luke Howell; great-grandchildren, Daniel J., Meleiya, and Krystiana; and brother-in-law, William Ward of Rochester, New York. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; parents; and sisters, Nancy L. Bergquist, MaryLou B. Wheeler, and Ruth B. Ward.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. Service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in East Canton Cemetery where military honors will be accorded. The family wishes to thank the Sherwood Personal Care and Retirement Home of Canton, as well as the Chemung County Nursing Facility of Elmira for the excellent care that was given to Dan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.