Mr. Daniel A. Doss Sr., age 65, of North St., New Albany, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019, at his home.
Daniel was born Dec. 1, 1953, in Bainbridge, Maryland, a son of the late Joseph Daniel Doss and Dorothy Jeanne Stewart Doss.
He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School a member of the class of 1971. He married the former Deborah “Queenie” Satanski on Feb. 15, 1986. They celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary this past February.
He entered the US Marine Corps in 1971 at Paris Island and later Cherry Point. He retired from the Marines in August 1991 after 20 years of service with the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He was an Avionics Technician, and served during the Gulf War.
In retirement Dan enjoyed, hunting, fishing and NASCAR. He had a beach home in North Carolina where they spent their winters.
Surviving is his spouse, Deborah at home; two sons, Daniel C. Doss (fiancé Pier Loven) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Derek Doss, New Bern, North Carolina; two daughters, Amanda Driscoll (fiancé Jonathan) Raleigh, North Carolina, Jamie King, Gillett; brother, Mike (Joan) Doss, New Albany; grandchildren, Bentlee Hoehne, Jayden King, Trinity King and Isabella King.
He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kendal Lynn Doss on Sept. 14, 2015; a daughter, Lindsay Doss; a sister, Connie Jean Fontana; and a step-sister, Frances Dean.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore.
Interment will be in the Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday morning.
Graveside Military Honors will be accorded by members of the US Marine Honor’s Detail.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
