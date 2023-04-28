Daniel D. Santos, age 86, of Camptown, PA passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 25, 2023 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA with his loving family by his side.
Daniel was born on July 20, 1936 in Annapolis, MD the son of the late Daniel D. (d. April 5, 1980) and Alma D. Archambault Santos (d. January 28, 2000). He was born and raised in Maryland and was a graduate of Annapolis Senior High School with the class of 1954.
While still in high school he began working with Safeway Food Markets in the Meat Department. He remained there until 1968 when he and his wife, Barbara, opened Dan’s Grocery in Queenstown, MD. In 1981 they decided to take on a new adventure and purchased the Creekside Market in Camptown, PA. Throughout the years they also owned and operated the North Towanda Deli and Bakery and the Rusboro General Store.
Daniel was a member of the Camptown Presbyterian Church, the Camptown Civic Club and often could be found volunteering with the Camptown Races. He built and maintained the flower boxes in Camptown. He was a member of the Anne Arundel Fish and Game Club in Maryland. Daniel was an avid hunter, especially in Elk County, PA, and fisherman. While living in Maryland he took great pleasure taking his boat out to fish and crab. In his recent years he would take care of his wildlife and would often have many visitors because of all the food offered to them. He also took a great interest in flying. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife whom he married on November 11, 1956, Barbara J. (nee Schumacher) Santos; his daughters, Lori Santos of Arlington, VA, Leslie Santos of Athens, PA and Dana Fenton (Ronald) of Wyalusing, PA; his grandchildren, Allison Stethers of New City, NY, Dr. Rachael Keyser (Garrett) of Pottstown, PA, Caitlin Stethers of Athens, PA, Tad Fenton (Nicole) of North Hampton, PA, Craig Fenton (Meridith) of South Williamsport, PA, and Eric Fenton (Bethany) of Boiling Springs, PA; his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Miles, and one on the way; his sister, Deanna Jones (Bobby) of Millersville, MD; his special dog, Ginger; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Delia McKee.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Camptown Community Church with Reverend Helen Learn of the church officiating. Family and friends are welcomed to a visitation to be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Daniel’s name to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Camptown Civic Club, c/o Donna Hepp, 855 Pollety Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
