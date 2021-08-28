Daniel Eugene “Tater” Lane, 72, of Monroe Township, PA passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Daniel was born at home in Powell, PA on Sept. 3, 1949, the son of Dighton Admiral Lane and Mary Lincoln Ransom Lane. In early years, Daniel served with the U.S. Army. He was employed by the railroad for many years, and Lamphere Salvage on Dunn Hill. Danny enjoyed singing and dancing at family reunions, racing at Dunn Hill Raceway, fishing, working on cars and lawnmowers. He loved being with his family.
He is survived by his friend, Becky Lane at home, his son, Daniel E. “Boomer” Lane of Laceyville, grandsons, Codey Chilson and Trace Lane, special granddaughter, Nikita McKean, extended family, Doug, Florana Sue, Robert, Barbie and husband Mark, and Bobbie Jo, sisters, Dorothy, Sherry, and Carol as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, faithful companions, Sissy, Cinnamon, Sheba, rooster, ducks and chickens. In addition to his parents, Danny was predeceased by a son, Kelly Nickerson, sisters, Florence “Polly”, Mary Lena, and Darlene, brothers, William “Art”, Dighton “Darb”, Oscar, Thomas “Tom”, James “Jimmy”, John, Richard, and special buddy, Burt Lee. Abiding with Danny’s request, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
