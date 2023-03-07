Daniel G. Barto, 69, of Terry Township, PA passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at his home. Daniel was born in Tunkhannock, PA on October 29, 1953, to Dolores Acla Barto and the late George E. Barto.
He grew up at Spring Lake and was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1972 where he excelled in wrestling. He continued his family’s passion for youth wrestling as a Wyalusing elementary and junior high school coach and later served as assistant varsity wrestling coach at Northeast Bradford High School for a number of years. In early years, Daniel was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, PA and owned and operated his dairy farm in Terry Township. Daniel was later employed with the natural gas industry in the area for over 10 years. He loved the outdoors, farming, hunting, fishing, watching westerns, and attending tractor pulls. Daniel was loyal to the International Harvester brand.
Daniel’s family includes his mother, Dolores Barto who is a resident of the Towanda Personal Care Home, his children, Brian (Kristi) Barto of Wyalusing, Tina (David) Strohl of Ulster, Amy (Dana) Johnson of Elmira, NY, Brittany (Jake) Swartz of Barton, NY, grandchildren, Brian, Lauryn, Brice, and Tierni Barto, Kaylee Heskell, George Heskell, Damien Forrest, Harley Slater, McKenzie Slater, Devon Grant, Connor Grant, Trysten Barto, Emma Swartz, and Caleb Swartz, a great grandson, Cyrus Barto,
siblings, Peggy Barto of Florida, Connie Rhinevault of Meshoppen, PA, Theresa McClaskey of Florida, and Destiny Barto of Liberty, PA, special neighborhood friends, Jesse, Mindy, Taci, and Tanner Milliron, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Daniel was predeceased by his father, George E. Barto on March 11, 2006, and his brother, Dennis Barto in 1979.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Northeast Bradford Wrestling Boosters, 1405 Rummerfield Creed Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 in memory of Daniel G. Barto.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
