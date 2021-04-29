Pastor Daniel K. Graham, 58, of Springfield, PA, went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021 from the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. He was the loving husband of Suzanne L. (Hulbert) Graham. The couple married May 8, 1982 and had 38 Wonderful years together.
Dan was born on October 18, 1962 in Cuba, NY, son of Mrs. Dorothy (Jennings) Graham of Angelica, NY and the late Duane L. Graham. He graduated from Davis College in Johnson City, NY with a degree in Pastoral Ministries and went on to pastor Springfield Baptist Church in Columbia Cross Roads, PA. Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a golfer and bowler, and studied scriptures daily to enrich his faith in Christ. He was a friend to all who met him and was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Suzanne, his mother Dorothy, his children: Jennifer Graham and Sarah (Adam) Fosdick, both of Endicott, NY, Jonathan (Charity Graham of Ogden, UT, Jeremiah (Lindsie) of Sapphire, NC, and Andrew Graham of Zeeland, MI, his grandchildren: Seth Graham, Emmalyn Graham, Adeline Fosdick, Clara Graham, and Owen Graham, his brothers Darryl (Lisa) Graham of Verona, WI, and Douglas (Adrianne) Graham of Titusville, FL, his sisters Darcy Hogue of Cocoa Beach, FL and Deborah Graham of Edgewater, MD, along with several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Duane.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1:30-2:30 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Springfield Baptist Church, 3093 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. The memorial service to celebrate Dan’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:30 PM on Saturday, May 1st at the church with family friend Pastor Marc Chamberlain officiating. Out of respect for the family it’s been asked that everyone in attendance wear a mask. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to the Springfield Baptist Church, 3093 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914 or to the Troy Food Pantry, PO Box 62, Troy, PA 16947.
