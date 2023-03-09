Daniel M. Vanderpool, 55, of Monroeton, Franklin Township, PA passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. Daniel was born in Towanda, PA on August 29, 1967, the son of the late George Francis Vanderpool and Leona Helen Ainey Vanderpool. He grew up in Towanda and attended Towanda High School. Daniel was employed by Canton Manufacturing in Canton, PA for many years. He enjoyed outdoor sports activities.
Daniel is survived by his daughters, Tracy Vanderpool of Franklin Township, Amanda Vanderpool of North Towanda, Alicia Bloxham of Jefferson Township, PA, Kelly Vanderpool of Franklin Township, Ashley Vanderpool of Canton, PA, Joslyn Vanderpool of Franklin Township, 10 grandchildren, sisters, Mary (Joe) Purdy of Towanda, Linda Saylor of Laceyville, PA, brothers, George Vanderpool of Towanda, James Vanderpool of Franklindale as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held June 24, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Mount Pisgah State Park.
Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting the Vanderpool Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
