Daniel R. Parsons, 65, of Albany Township, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Guthrie Towanda Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit, Towanda, PA. Daniel was born at Mills Hospital in Towanda on November 24, 1957, the son of the late Donald R. Parsons and Donna (Teeter) Parsons. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1976 and was employed by Herman Rynveld Sons Wreath Company in New Albany, PA until declining health no longer permitted him to continue.
Until Dan’s health declined a few years ago, he was an avid outdoorsman with his beloved dog Sandy by his side. He couldn’t wait to have the Towanda Creek stocked so he could fish for trout. Dan loved to dig in dumps to find old bottles to add to his collection. He was a big-time gardener, always proud of his pumpkin and tomato crops.
Surviving are his brothers, Marc (Pat) Teeter, Bill Parsons and fiance’, Diana Benjamin, Ralph Parsons, his sister, Tracey Parsons, sister-in-law, Danielle Parsons, nephews, Devin (Brandy) Teeter, Tommy Parsons,
Sgt. Justin (Ria) Hunsinger, nieces, Breanna (Matt) McMahon, Samantha Parsons, numerous cousins, and special family friend, Betty Behets. In addition to his parents and grandparents Daniel was predeceased by his brother, Richard Parsons, nephew, Dylan Parsons and his canine companion, Sandy.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Animal Care Sanctuary, P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817 in Dan’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed and shared by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
