Daniel Raymond Puterbaugh was called to his Heavenly Home from 219 Raglan Road, Rome, PA, on Nov. 18, 2021.
Dan was born May 14, 1928 at his grandparents Harbst home in Pike Township, Bradford County, on a sunny morning when the apple trees were in bloom. He was the son of Frederick R. and L. May (Harbst) Puterbaugh Daugherty.
Growing up, his family lived in 19 different homes in Herrick Township. He attended school in Allis Hollow and Herrickville, graduating from Camptown High School in 1946.
In December of 1947, he and his Dad, along with friends Ted Danielski, Fred and Bowen Jayne, journeyed to Arizona in a 1928 Model A Ford, which had no rear window (forerunner of A/C) or brakes. In Arizona, Dan picked lettuce and other vegetables. He also baled hay at night.
Because Uncle Sam was calling, Dan returned to Pennsylvania to enlist in the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 15, 1948 at Wilkes-Barre. Basic training was at Lackland AF Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was assigned to a base in Enid, Oklahoma, and served in Okinawa and the Philippines. For serving during the Korean War years, he received the Ambassador for Peace Award in 2020, given by the Republic of Korea and the Korean people. He returned to Sampson AF Base at Fort Slocum, New York, where he was discharged on Aug. 29, 1952. Years later, he was also given a Quilt of Valor for having served.
Employment was at various places until he entered the employ of GTE Sylvania, retiring after 32 years of service.
On Nov. 21, 1953, Dan and the former Linda Way were married by Rev. Robert Sheehan at the Hollenback Methodist Church. After living in Camptown and Standing Stone, they moved to their forever home in Allis Hollow where they raised their three daughters.
As a member of Orwell Bible Church, Dan served as a Deacon and a Trustee. He was interested in the success of H.O.P.S. Ambulance, as well as the Bradford County Forestry Association. He enjoyed watching wildlife, hunting, fishing, and working with wood. Always a person to accept whatever life handed him, there were no complaints during the last nearly two years of his life as he coped with the loss of his legs.
Surviving are his wife; his daughters, Denise (Puterbaugh) Cox of Plainview, TX, Diane Puterbaugh of Allis Hollow and Joleen (Puterbaugh) Olechnowicz and her husband, Bert, of Binghamton, NY; his grandchildren, Jeriann Cox of Plainview, TX, Katie (Cox) Ratliff and her husband, Grant, of Plainview, TX, Nicholas and his wife, Stacey, of Apalachin, NY, Rebekah Olechnowicz of Binghamton, NY; his great-grandchildren Alyssa, Matt, Karyn, Danielle Clark, Nicholas and Nathaniel Olechnowicz; his sister-in-law, Joanne (Way) Puterbaugh of Friendsville, PA; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his step-father, Milton Daugherty; his son-in-law, Rick Cox; his sister, Gwendolyn (Puterbaugh) Steffen; his brother, Peter Puterbaugh; and his niece, Debra (Steffen) Eiklor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dan's memory to the Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Road, Rome, PA 18837 or to a charity of one's choice. Dan was interested in charities that help children.
The funeral service will be held at the Orwell Bible Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with Pastor Vieldhouse officiating. Calling hours are one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
