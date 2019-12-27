Daniel Schmeckenbecher, 57, of Wysox, passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Dar-Way Elder Care Rehabilitation Center, Forksville.
Daniel was born Aug. 11, 1962 in Sayre, the youngest son of the late Lloyd Schmeckenbecher and Marjorie (Walsh) Schmeckenbecher. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School. On Dec. 21, 1987 in Troy, he married Gayle Snodgrass. For several years, Daniel assisted in the daily operations of the Schmeckenbecher Farms in Wysox. Daniel will be remembered for the many days and nights doing field work on his big green tractor. Daniel was a lifetime member of VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary, Rome. Daniel was predeceased by his wife for 30 years, and his parents.
Surviving are his daughters, Hillary Schmeckenbecher and Marjorie Schmeckenbecher; Guy (Janet) Schmeckenbecher of Englewood, Florida; Anne S. (Dell) Eastabrook of Wyalusing; John (Elsie) Schmeckenbecher of Wysox; Barbara Mosier (Wesley) of North Towanda; Gary (Julie) Schmeckenbecher of Towanda; Susan Sylvain-Roberts (Danny) of Bradenton, Florida; Thomas Schmeckenbecher of Wysox; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Abiding with Daniel’s wishes, there will be no viewing or calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at the Wysox Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be directed to VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary, 1468 Haighs Pond Road, Rome, PA 18837 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Daniel’s memory.
A luncheon and time of remembering will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.