Always on our minds, forever in our hearts. On Nov. 27, 2019, Darin Lynn Johnson, loving husband and father of three children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54.
Darin was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, to Roberta Kunkle Johnson and the late Admiral Johnson Jr. He started his career hauling cattle, and most recently was employed by Pelton Trucking, hauling milk for local farmers. On Sept. 14th, 1996, he married Ronda Lee Forrest and enjoyed 23 years of friendship and love. They raised two daughters, Natalie and Morgan, and one son, Seth. Darin enjoyed watching his children play sports and was very proud of them succeeding in their careers. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and participating in tractor pulls. You could always find him tinkering in the garage on his tractors. There was nothing Darin liked more than to have an interesting conversation with a good friend or family member. He could have an engaging conversation with anyone and leave them with a smile on their face.
Darin was the beloved husband of Ronda Lee Johnson and is survived by his three children, Natalie Johnson of Towanda, Morgan (Carl Dulaney) and Seth Johnson at home; his grandchildren, Noah, Taylor, Madison, Carson, Garrett, Kohen and Ryker Johnson; mother, Roberta Johnson of Durrell; siblings Kimberly (Kevin Oskin) of Pittsford, New York, Daryl (Debbie) Johnson of Towanda, and David Johnson of Elmira, New York; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Connie Forrest of Spring Lake; brother and sisters-in-law, Tracey Young and Jeff Saxon, Jody Forrest and Tiffany Holdren, Kimberly and Jeremy Robinson, all of Spring Lake; a beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews; cousins and special friends, Gene, Judy, Derek and Darin Rockwell of Spring Lake, Jimmy, Janene, Jason, and Jessica Heyer of Durrell, Jordon Newton, Becky Swingle, and their children Riley and Jameson of Spring Lake, Kenny, Corey, Josh, Jeremiah, and Gabe Nickeson, Ricky Johnson of Terrytown, and many other lifelong friends.
Darin was preceded in death by his father, Admiral Johnson Jr., and his brother, Dean Johnson.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home in Towanda, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
