Darwin R. Crofut, 76, of Shunk (Fox Township, PA), passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, while surrounded by the love of his family. Darwin Roy was born November 15, 1945, in Canton, a son of the late Roy and Elva (Quail) Crofut.
He attended Loyalsock Area Schools in Estella and was a graduate of the class of 1963. Darwin furthered his education at Penn State University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Dairy Science. On June 17, 1966, Darwin married the former Fay Hottenstein in Hagerstown, Maryland. Together they shared 56 loving years of marriage and raised three children. A hard worker, Darwin never had idle hands. He was employed in his earlier years by Agway in Springfield, NY, worked at the Penn State Co-op extension for Tioga County, PA, was self-employed in construction and farming, and most recently was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement on September 1, 2011. Darwin was a member of the Fellowship Bible Church in Troy and was a member of the Canton Masonic Lodge No. 415 F&AM where he served as a Past Master. He also was Past High Priest of the Troy Royal Arch Chapter.
An avid outdoorsman, Darwin loved to hunt and fish and truly appreciated all the beauty that nature had to offer. Known as “Mr. Fix-it”, he truly enjoyed tinkering and working on projects around his home. Darwin was a devoted family man. He enjoyed family gatherings and any time that his family was together. He was a very passionate, honest and gentle man who loved unconditionally with a heart of gold.
Surviving Darwin is his wife; Fay Crofut at home, sons; David Crofut of Shunk and John (Regina) Crofut of Troy, a daughter; Jill Fritsch of Shunk, grandchildren; Ryan Crofut, Tyler Crofut, Maddy Fritsch, Laney Crofut, Emily Holladay and Micah Whitehouse, a great grandson; Lincoln Crofut, sister; Carolyn Weightman of Shunk, brothers-in-law; Denny (Marie) Hottenstein and David (June) Hottenstein both of Overton and Donnie Hottenstein of Spencer, NY, sisters-in-law; Betty Hottenstein of Mildred and Dawn Kilgus of Lopez, a special cousin that was like his brother; Marvin (Leah) Bailey as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by infant twin sons, father and mother-in -law, Bill and Marlene Hottenstein, brothers-in-law; Jim Weightman and Pete Kilgus Jr. and a cousin; Darlene Shoemaker.
In keeping with Darwin’s wishes, services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mr. Crofut’s memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please express your condolences to the family and memories of Darwin at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
