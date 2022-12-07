Daryl A. Rogers, 64, of Towanda, formerly of Tunkhannock, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 5, 2022, with loving family by his side.
Daryl was born September 1, 1958, in Tunkhannock. He was a son of Herbert Rogers, Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Siperko) Rogers. He attended Tunkhannock Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1976. On November 8, 1981, he married the former Suzanne Dougherty in Tunkhannock; Together they have raised two daughters and most recently shared their 42nd anniversary.
Daryl was a self-employed Stone Mason for many years and later was a member and worked many jobs for the Philadelphia Brick Layers Union Local 1. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed, hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved music. Daryl was a simple, uncomplicated man that lived life to its fullest. A jovial individual that possessed a keen sense of humor, he loved to entertain and host 4th of July gatherings at his home. He will truly be missed to all that knew him.
Besides his father Herbert Sr. of Tunkhannock, surviving is his beloved wife, Suzanne Rogers FNP, two daughters, Meredith Rodgers Esquire, Dr. Elizabeth (Josh) Whinston, three grandchildren, Nolan and Quinn Abrams and Nels Rogers, four siblings, Beth Megatulski, Lynne Hunting, Herbert Rogers Jr. and Jeremey Rogers as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
In addition to his mother Elizabeth, Daryl was predeceased by his loving canine companion, Virgil.
Maintaining to Daryl’s expressed wishes, a private family memorial and burial will be held at their convenience. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting Mr. Roger’s family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Daryl A. Rogers’ memory to the Bradford County Humane Society, Rt. 220, Ulster, PA 18850.
