Daryl Leigh Danielski, 69, of Wysox, PA passed away Thursday morning, March 24, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Daryl was born in LeRaysville, PA on February 14, 1953, the son of Theodore Danielski and Joyce Elizabeth Haight Danielski.
He is survived by his sons, Kristian Danielski of Wysox, Daryl Adam Danielski of Sunnyvale, CA, brothers, Theodore Vincent Danielski of Reno, Nevada, Robin Lynn Danielski and wife Ona of Blanchard, Idaho, nieces, Honore Williams, and Crystal Horvath, nephew Paul Kite, great niece, Hailey Danielski, great nephews, Jesiah Danielski, Noah Horvath, and Gabriel Reyes, as well as numerous cousins.
Daryl was predeceased by his mother, Joyce E. Danielski on May 29, 2020 and father, Theodore “Ted” Danielski on July 6, 2011.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Daryl Leigh Danielski. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
