Daryl M. Thetga, 85, of Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Daryl was born in Towanda on March 31, 1936, the son of Willis Thetga and Cora Clark Thetga. He was graduate of Towanda High School and later served with the U.S. Army. On June 9, 1956, Daryl married the former Mary Elizabeth Rowe and they made their home in Towanda.
Daryl was employed by Osram-Sylvania in Towanda from 1968 until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael G. and Stephanie Thetga of Ulster, Mark A. and Kim Thetga of Towanda, grandsons, Connor, Garett, and Duncan Thetga, brother and sister-in-law, Ira and Christine Thetga of Potterville as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his canine companion Benji. In addition to his parents, Daryl was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Mary Elizabeth Rowe Thetga on August 23, 2003, niece, Cathy Thetga, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eleanor and Walter Rowe.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Blackall officiating.
Interment will be in the Orwell Valley Cemetery, Orwell Township, PA with members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, according full military honors.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Bradford County Bird Busters, 323 Golden Mile Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Daryl M. Thetga.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
