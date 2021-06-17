David Andrew Baron, 58 of Troy, PA passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Troy Community Hospital. He was born on July 10, 1962 in Troy, son of the late George and Dolores A. (Romania) Baron. David was a 1980 graduate of Troy High School and was an outstanding linesman for the varsity football team. He went on to earn an engineering degree from SUNY and did advanced computer training in Information Technology. His past employment included Shop-Vac where he worked as an engineer and the IT departments of Accentur and State Farm. David spent years working abroad in his IT work. He was a hard worker, put his family first, and adored his nieces and nephew. David was Lutheran by faith.
David is survived by his sister Kathleen Baron Sinn (Brian) of Winter Springs, FL, brother George Baron of Troy, PA, nephew and nieces: Evan Sinn (Jamie), Rebecca Martin (Graham), and Kathryn Springer (Brandon). He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for a graveside memorial service at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery, East Main Street, Troy, PA. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
