David Atlee “Dave” Stempel Jr., 84, of North Towanda, PA died Saturday, January 9, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Dave was born in Bucks County, PA on August 10, 1937, the son of the late David A. Stempel Sr. and Marian L. Kozoski Stempel. He moved to North Towanda when he was 10 years old and was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1955. He served with the U.S. Army in Germany from 1956 to 1958. Dave worked many years in construction as a welder and was employed by State Aggregates in East Towanda for 10 years. Dave enjoyed playing golf and hunting with the guys on Bridge Street Hill. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Towanda, North Towanda Fire & Rescue Vols. Inc., Bridge Street Rod & Gun Club, Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, and the Towanda Gun Club.
Dave is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charmaine Hollenback Stempel, children, Ronald Stempel of Towanda, Shari Stempel of Sayre, Diane (Klas) Anderson of Trinity, NC, grandchildren, Megan (Joe) Roberts of Wysox, Caitlin Robinson of Charlotte, NC, Joshua Stempel of Las Vegas, NV, great grandchildren, Jillian, Molly, Jackson, and Mallory Roberts, sister, Elaine McKinley of Ashburn, VA, brothers-in-law, William (Linda) Hollenback of Towanda, Thomas Hollenback of Towanda, sisters-in-law, Theresa Chila of Avalon, NJ, and Sheryn Hollenback of Towanda, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by his brother, George Stempel, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Veronica and Harold Hollenback, brothers-in-law, Harold McKinley, James, Gary, and Stephen Hollenback, and sister-in-law, Sharon TamBurina.
Dave’s wishes were to not have any funeral services. The family will have a private service in the summer at their property on Bridge Street Hill. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Northern Tier Veterans Group, 912 S. Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Dave.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
