David Beauman, 75, of 81 Dogwood Lane, Wysox, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital in Towanda, Pennsylvania.
David was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Smithfield Township, Pennsylvania, where he was raised by his foster parents, Gilbert and Louella Wittig. David attended school in East Smithfield and later served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
On Dec. 8, 1965, he married the former Shirley R. Warfle in North Rome, Pennsylvania. In early years he was employed by Vandevort Mills in Wysox and Kennedy Valve in Elmira, New York. David was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox for many years until health issues no longer permitted him to continue. He was a member of Asylum VFW Post No. 6072. David enjoyed race cars and craft shows.
David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley R. Beauman; children, April Lynn Delamater and husband Jed J. Delamater of Monroeton, Ronald E. Beauman and David E. Beauman, both of Wysox; grandchildren, Miranda Noel Beauman, Wyatt Delamater, Caden Delamater and Lilah Delamater; and his brother, Jack Counterman.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Dale Eugene Beauman on June 25, 2997and brother, Lynn Wittig.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.