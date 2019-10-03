David C. Chandler, 78, of Shunk, Pennsylvania, formerly of Athens Township, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born in Sayre, on Aug. 11, 1941 the son of the late Carlton and Beulah (Bailey) Chandler.
David was a Charter Member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company and Captain of Fire Police at Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company in Shunk. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife, Clarice, and other family members with their RV. David also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Freda and Reginald Vanderpool; three brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; one daughter-in-law; and one granddaughter. David is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Clarice at home; children, Donald and Stacie Chandler of Athens, Mark and Jennifer Chandler of Gillett, Bryan and Angie Chandler of Halifax, Daisy VanWhy of Randolph, New Jersey; grandchildren, David, Jarrod, Ethan, Jane, Carlton, Anna, Kassie, and Brittany; 12 great-grandchildren; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens. A celebration of life service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating. In keeping with David’s wishes, the family requests that casual attire be worn for the service. Burial will follow in Hanlon Hill Cemetery, Gillett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to Endless Winds Fire Company, 9721 Route 154, Unit 1, Shunk, PA 17768. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
