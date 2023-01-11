David C. Merrill
June 19, 1967 — January 8, 2023
Bound by certain forces, the heart attaches. All too briefly, it becomes the center of gravity, supportive and radiating, as that of a father, husband, brother, son, grandfather, nephew, uncle, and friend. David held each of these titles with pride, which he knew together comprised a fortune of gold. From his parents, Chester and Earlene Merrill, David would inherit the strength of will and character for a lasting journey of both love and worry. It would be up to David’s older sisters, Sandy, Tammy, and Kim to figure out how to contend with this ‘rough and tumble’ boy — and to make matters more interesting, David’s younger sister, Kara.
Blessed with the birth of his own daughter, Chelsea, David realized the full meaning of an irreplaceable bond.
Fate continued in kindness, bringing David together with Sheila. Their vows to one another were apparent to all: inseparable, faithful, and unconditional love. ‘In sickness and in health’ are the words that ultimately proved devotion.
Remembering David gives us a chance to reflect upon the influence of integrity. The world that he partnered to create is the embodiment of integrity — a legacy including the gift of two sons, Mason and Cale — now each their own man, each a reflection of the heart.
Motorcycles and cars ranked only slightly behind David’s trucks. All well-kept and polished, they were his instruments of passion. From heavy equipment to logs and lumber, he had a remarkable skill for handling eighteen wheels and for fixing things when they broke. Of course it may be no surprise that most of his bad habits were picked-up from the Uhouse boys on the Hill — not the least of which included driving milk-tankers in snowstorms. Both owner and operator, David truly loved to drive. When asked what he missed most about hauling milk, David said, “the farmers”, who often encouraged David’s unmistakable brand of humor.
For his grandchildren, and neighbors, nephews and friends, David found the time. We remember with smiles and tears the total sum. At the head of the table, that’s where he sat, with a fondness for polished aluminum, Bud’s Place, Pizza Hut pizza… Emmy and Addi… Easily talked into a limo ride, he prioritized living over playing it safe. He faced illness with courage, dignity, and honor. Deeper yet, the person that I knew had an awareness of wonder and curiosity, and for all his pride, a sense of modesty. He understood inequity and injustice and that nothing is permanent or perfect.
He will be greatly missed by missed by his loving wife Sheila Merrill; his children: Chelsea and her husband Brian Cook; Mason and his wife Madyson Merrill; and Cale Merrill. His special grandchildren: Grandchildren: Declan, Amelia Cook his parents Chester and Earlene Merrill; his Sisters and Brothers-in-law: Sandy and Bill Shay, Tammy and Gale Bowen, Kim and Shawn Rogers, Kara and Tim Knight; his father-in-law Dave Wilson (Bonnie); sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Debbie (Will) Glendening; Christy Whitenight; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families along with many, many friends also survive.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, January 14th from 11 to 1 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A time of sharing memories and stories will follow at 1 pm. David will be laid to rest in the North Orwell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at sutfinfuneralchapel.com
It was David’s wish that memorial contributions be directed to Donate Life, CORE (Center for Organ and Recovery) 204 Sigma Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15238 in loving memory of David C. Merrill. www.core.org
