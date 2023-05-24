David C. Uhouse, Sr. affectionately known as “Pops,” passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023, in Towanda, PA. David was born on February 23, 1946, in Sayre, PA a son of the late Michael and Mary (Kovacs) Uhouse. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.
Pops is survived by his loving family, including his children, David (Mary Ann) Uhouse Jr. of LeRaysville, PA; Adam (Susan) Uhouse of Rome, PA; Mark (Kellie) Uhouse of Warren Center, PA; and Melissia (William) Ellis of Windham Summit, PA. He was cherished by his special grandchildren, Codi, Caleb, Paige, Jessica, Molly, Joseph, Jenna, Elaine, Joshua, and Benjamin. Pops was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Evelyn, Juliet and Brooks. His sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Alicia Uhouse, Paul Otten, Morris Otten, Gene (Glenda) Otten, Alice Allis, Helen (Herbert) Williams; several nieces, nephews, and their families also survive him. Pops was predeceased by his parents; the mother of his children, Charlotte Uhouse; and siblings: Victor Uhouse, William Uhouse, Michael Uhouse, Donald Uhouse, and Veronica Lydon.
Dave graduated high school from Northeast Bradford School where he served as President for the Future Farmers of America. He had a passion for farming and assisted his son Adam on the farm. Pops was a proud member and formerly served as President and Vice President for the North American Fordson, Ford and Ferguson Collectors Association.
He was so very proud of his children’s accomplishments and lived for their happiness. Dave was a hardworking and dedicated man, who took pride in his work as a truck driver, mechanic, and tractor repair specialist. Over the years, Dave enjoyed traveling to auctions where he made many lasting friendships and in his younger years, he enjoyed chatting with others as his CB Handle was “Bad News.”
He had a particular fondness for antique tractors and could often be found attending tractor shows or tinkering with his own collection. He was a kind and generous man who always put the needs of others before his own. He loved visiting with his friends at the Nichols American Legion and B’s Restaurant. He will be remembered and was well-known for his sense of humor and his ability to make everyone around him feel welcome and at ease. Family was at the center of Pops’ life, and he cherished the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a devoted father who took immense pride in his children’s accomplishments and was always there to offer support and encouragement.
His passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him, but his memory will live on through the countless stories and cherished moments shared with family and friends. His legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to his family will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Rest in peace, Pops. Your memory will forever be etched in our hearts, and your spirit will continue to inspire us in the years to come. As Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” Pops embodied these qualities and left a lasting impact on all those who knew him.
As we celebrate Pops’ life and the lasting impact he had on those around him, let us remember the love, laughter, and joy he brought to our lives. We will gather on Friday, May 26th from 4 to 6 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., so family and friends can come together to share stories, laughter, and love in remembrance of the man who touched so many hearts. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings, Memories and condolences may also be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org) in loving memory of David C. Uhouse, Sr.
