David D. Bomboy, 54, well known Wysox businessman passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at his home following an extended battle with Addison’s Disease and sadly his weak body could no longer carry him on this earth. David was born at Memorial Hospital in Towanda on March 15, 1966. He attended Towanda Area High School. David was an accomplished florist operating David’s Flowers and Gifts in Wysox and Wyalusing, PA for a number of years. With his creative talents he could take anything and make it beautiful. It warmed David’s heart to see the smile on people’s faces from his creations. David is now able to decorate in heaven with all the flowers imaginable. David was a member of the Towanda Gun Club where he also previously worked as a cook. He is survived by his aunts, Betty Roof, Marie (Skip) Wilbur who were like his second parents, Mary Lou (Dick) Parks, Helen Fries (Carl Green), Peggy Chilson, and Fayne (Don) Smales, uncle, Galen “Pete” (Carol Ann) Bomboy, his step mother, Carol A. Bomboy, step sisters, Brigette (Mandy) Mason, Karin (Matthew) Shadduck, step brother, Keith (Michelle) Mason, numerous cousins, special friends, Penny “Pudge” Neiley, Pam (Mark) Thompson, and his beloved canine companion, Charlie. David was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Edsell Benjamin, father, Dale C. Bomboy, grandparents, Clarence and Dorothy Bomboy, George and Mary Edsell, uncles, Donald Roof, Harry Fries and Jeff Chilson, cousins, Adam Chilson and Jimmy Roof and his beloved dog, Willie. Family and friends are invited to call at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. Those who wish may direct contributions to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in David’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
