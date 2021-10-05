David ‘Dave’ Fawcett Free died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his son’s home in Palmyra, Virginia.
Born November 2, 1928 in Sayre, PA, Dave was the son of the late James Fisher Free and Lois Fawcett Free.
Dave was predeceased by his only brother, James Fisher Free, Jr., in 2000.
Dave was a graduate of Syracuse University, a retiree of the Central Intelligence Agency, a Marine veteran of the Korean War, and a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous. An avid golfer who started playing as a 13-year-old caddy, Dave was fond of saying, “I’ve overcome all my addictions but golf!”
Surviving are his two sons, Donald Wayne Free with his wife Janet of Cape Coral, FL and David Fawcett Free with Joyce of Palmyra, VA; his three grandsons Daniel Christopher Free of Palmyra, VA, Nicholas Taylor Free of St. Petersburg, FL, and Jason Scott Covington of Charleston, SC; two granddaughters, Ashley Elizabeth Picciano of Longwood, FL, and Mariah Emily Percy of Lexington, SC; a niece, Donna Free Wilson and husband Barry of Norwich, CT; and a cousin Lee Iamb MacDonald of Temecula, CA.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6 pm on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the Lake Monticello Firehouse (address listed below).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, 10 Slice Road, Lake Monticello, VA 22963 (434) 589-5650.
Dave’s ashes will be interred during a family ceremony at Hillcrest Cemetary, New Albany, PA.
