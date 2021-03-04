On Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, David (Dave) Johnson, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, Army Veteran, and friend, passed away at the age of 74.
Dave was the 3rd oldest of 11 children from Iva R. and Sheldon H. Johnson. He grew up in Wyalusing, with the rest of Johnson clan. He lived in Hebron, KY for 25 years and finished his life adventure in Frisco, TX with his love Margy.
He made dozens of friends and touched hundreds of lives everywhere he went.
He loved and was proud of his seven children, Gregg, Ann, Gary, Andy, Davey, Celia, and Paul. He loved all of their life partners, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He believed in working hard, playing hard, and the philosophy that you only ever have two beers… the first and the last. He will be fiercely missed… but even more remembered.
Dave’s remains were cremated and celebrations of life will be held in person after COVID.
