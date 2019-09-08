David “Dave” P. Trunk, 63, of Rome, returned to his heavenly home on Sept. 6, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Dave’s family and friends, along with his unwavering trust in the Lord, supported him throughout his struggle, and ultimately gave him peace.
Dave was born on Jan. 23, 1956 in Phoenixville, to George and Margaret (Eagle) Trunk. On Nov. 20, 1976, he married Miriam L. Shirk and together they raised four sons, Jesse, Jordan, Jacob, and John Adam. Dave, along with his youngest son, owned and operated Trunk’s Heating and Air, HVAC Service.
Dave had a passion for the outdoors; he especially loved camping, kayaking, and hiking. He was also an avid music lover with a beautiful singing voice and the ability to play a variety of instruments. Dave was known and loved for his sense of humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was devoted to his wife and sons and supported them unconditionally. Above all else, Dave was a man of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ’s love and the beauty and peace that would await him after his passing.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, George; his sister, Pam Shenk; and his sister-in-law, Pam Trunk. He is survived by his mother, his wife, his sons and their families, his 10 grandchildren, Liam, Lilly, Landen, Isabella, Julian, Levi, Evelyn, Olivia, Max, and Lydia, his sister, Pat and brother, George, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 N. Rome Road, Rome. A celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Richard Vieldhouse, officiating. David will be laid to rest in the Darling Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Rd, Rome, PA 18837 or Guthrie Cancer Center, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 (Nancy Fund in memo line). Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
