David Dean “Benji” Benjamin, 58, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. David was born in Sayre, on Sept. 3, 1961 and attended the Towanda schools. David worked his entire life in construction, and in the latter years operated his own business until declining health no longer permitted him to continue. He doted on his grandkids and loved to find them treasures. Dave known to his friends as “Benji” loved NASCAR and was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan. He collected anything he could get his hands on. He loved hunting and liked to fish, enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. Dave made friends everywhere he went.
He is survived by his mother, Dixie Benjamin of Towanda; stepson, David (Lenay) Wolf of Wysox; stepdaughters, Valerie Wolf of Towanda, Faith (Ronnie) McNeal of Monroeton; their mother, Marge Balog of Monroeton; grandchildren, Kelsey, Keegan, Dylan, Isaac, Veronica, Vanessa, Trayvn and Gabe; brothers, Michael (Audrey) Benjamin of Rome, Robert Benjamin of Towanda, John Benjamin of Towanda; stepbrother, Bobby (Billie Jo) Knapp of Monroeton; stepsister, Lori Knapp of Sayre; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
