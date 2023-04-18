David Duane “Zeke” Hitchcock, 55, well known resident of Myersburg, Wysox Township, PA passed away Thursday morning, April 13, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
“Zeke” as he was known by his family and many friends was born in Towanda, on September 15, 1967, the son of Paul D. Hitchcock and Louise Kneller Hitchcock. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1987 and following high school was employed by the Allen Farm in Wysox. While working at Taylor Packing in Wyalusing, PA as a teenager, Zeke was involved in a traumatic injury life changing motor vehicle accident. Despite extensive surgeries and rehabilitation, Zeke was determined and empowered to continue with life. He was later employed by Fulmer’s Tire Service in Wysox and in time began meticulously mowing lawns and property maintenance for Wysox area residents which he truly enjoyed. Zeke was always busy, willing to help others, and do what he could to give back to his community. Zeke was a dedicated and proud member of the Wysox, Rome, and North Towanda Fire Departments and was the same as a first responder with the Bradford County Fire Police assisting 5 county fire departments. He was a member of the Wysox Presbyterian Church.
Zeke was honored with a surprise party by local businesses and many members of the community naming him one of the Wysox Community’s finest volunteers.
“Zeke, you are greatly honored and will be deeply missed.”
Surviving are his mother and father, Louise and Paul Hitchcock, sisters and brothers-in-law, Paula and David Donovan, Sandra and Gary Cook, brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Jacey Hitchcock, aunt, Madeline King, uncle, Lewis Hitchcock, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Wysox Fire Hall. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
The family suggests that bequests may be directed to the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 2, Wysox, PA 18854, the Wysox Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 339, Wysox, PA 18854 or to the family in welcomed assistance with final expenses in memory of David Duane “Zeke” Hitchcock.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
