David E. Fenton, 72, of Silver Springs, FL formerly of Ithaca, NY passed away September 6, 2022 at his home following declining health.
David was born in Towanda, PA on July 20, 1950, the son of Harrison Frank Fenton Sr. and Anna Viola Russell Fenton. David served in the U.S. Army and was employed as a diesel mechanic for most of his life.
Surviving are his companion, Barbara Cowger, children, Mark Fenton, Christopher Fenton, Brittany Fenton, Paige Brant, grandchildren, Cody, Jacob, Lucas, Bella, Mali, and Ryan, siblings, Doris Spencer, Carrie Ann (Warren) Arnold, Rachel Jackson, Irene (John) Young, Harold (Janice) Fenton, Bernice (George) Briegel, Kevin (Wanda) Fenton, Patricia (Steve) Tyler, Vern (Barbara) Fenton, Diane (Paul) Houghton, Brian Fenton, Robin Cron, Randy (Teresa) Fenton, Kimberly Fenton, sister-in-law, Vicki (Miller) Fenton, brother-in-law, Rick Bentley, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Ralph Fenton and Harrison Frank Fenton Jr., sisters, Rita Bentley, and Lisa Parker.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with Pastor Terry VanHorn officiating.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
