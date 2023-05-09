David Eugene Hertel passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on May 5, 2023 in Canton, PA. He was born on November 27, 1933 and raised in Ralston, PA. He was 89 years old.
Son of Howard and Charlotte “Lottie” Hertel, David grew up on a farm and graduated from Canton High School in 1952. After he graduated, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy, on December 18, 1955. He retired from The Ward Foundry in Blossburg and enjoyed running a family apple orchard in Canton.
David loved his tractors. You would often see him mowing, tinkering, and being a part of many tractor shows, including some tractor pulls. David was always at the Troy Fair showing his beloved Allis Chalmers collection.
David was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Davison Hertel (October 9, 2009), sisters Francis Hertel Bennett and Vivian Hertel, brothers Jack and Richard Hertel, and companion Louise Ward.
David is survived by his brother Theodore Hertel, children David Mitchell Hertel (Sofia) and Kristi Foote (Phillip), grandchildren Tammy (Bob), Jackie (Chris), Joshua (Sonya), Salina, Deanna (Brian), and Daniel (Melinda), great-grandchildren Tyler, Rachel, Bobby, Mackenzie, David, Siarra (Matt), Tabitha, Ethan, and Miles, great, great-grandchildren Lily and Layla.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton, PA, 17724. Calling hours are 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM with the service to follow. The burial will take place at The Windfall Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
David happily spent his final years surrounded by family and pets Bella, Lucy, and Kit Kat. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the SPCA. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
