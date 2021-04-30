David E. Thomas, Jr., 100, of North Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home.
David was born at Six Mile Run, PA, Bedford County, on June 29, 1920, the son of David E. Thomas, Sr. and Varian Marie Johnson Thomas. He graduated from Broad Top High School in Defiance, PA in 1936 at age 16, and attended California State Teacher’s College in Pennsylvania. David was among the first troops drafted in the United States Army on November 19, 1941. On May 28, 1942, Thomas left Charleston, SC to serve in India as part of an anti-aircraft battery. He was stationed in different areas there, and was later flown to Yunnan, China where he helped the nation battle Japanese forces along the Salween River. David returned home to marry the former Naomi Marie Warden in Cumberland, MD on April 6, 1945 and was subsequently stationed in Ashville, North Carolina, and Fort Ord in California. In 1948, he graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. David worked for New Holland in Bellville, PA; New York Life Insurance as an insurance agent; and Sylvania Electric in Altoona, PA in 1950. David was transferred to Towanda and then to Skaneateles, NY. He retired in 1986 and moved back to Towanda in 1987. David was a member of the Woodbury Lodge; Masonic Lodge; Scottish Rite; Bradco Shrine Club; Towanda VFW Post No. 1568; Towanda American Legion Post No. 42; and the Towanda Country Club. He loved playing golf, gardening, working in his yard, and studying trees. In honor and recognition of his 100th Birthday, a surprise celebration and parade was held at his home in North Towanda organized by his friends and members of the community. For his 98th Birthday, David was honored by being cloaked with the Quilt of Valor presented by Northeast Bradford Memorial VFW Post No. 6824 Auxiliary and the Bradford County Quilt of Valor Foundation for his service and sacrifice for his nation.
David is survived by his children, Gary W. Thomas and wife, Lorraine of Centerville, MD,
James P. Thomas and wife, Lisa of Mechanicsville, VA, Gregory V. Thomas and wife, Judy of Chesterfield, SC; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his wife, Naomi on Oct. 29, 2015 and his brother, Dan Thomas. A private interment service will be held at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with full military honors accorded.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Monroeton Public Library, P.O. Box 145, Monroeton, PA 18832 in David’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
