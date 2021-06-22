David E Walrath, 76, of Milan, Pennsylvania, went to be home with his Lord and Savior, Friday, June 18, 2021. He was surrounded by his children, Scott Walrath and Melissa Beeman, as they told him “Well done good and faithful servant” and sang the lyrics.
“I see Jesus standing at the Father’s right hand
I see Jesus over in the promised land
work is over, now I’m coming to thee
I see Jesus standing waiting for me.”
David was born at the Robert Packer Hospital on Oct. 21, 1944 to his loving parents, Albert and Grace Walrath. Both his parents were avid teachers. Albert was an agricultural teacher, so, David learned to love farming at a very young age. He was a graduate from SRU, Class of 1962. Following graduation he joined the Army Reserves and began a life-long career in farming. He also worked alongside Dr. James Wilcox, where he met his sweetheart, Gail Braund. They were married in 1973 and started their own registered Holstein Dairy, Snowcrest Farm.
David and Gail worked the farm together, and soon after marriage added two children to their family, Scott Walrath and Melissa (Walrath) Beeman. Over the years David, Gail, and their children expanded the farm to 130 milking cows. David retired in 2018 (due to health issues), but always had a way to voice his “know-how” to his son and daughter over these past few years. Currently, the farm is managed by his son, daughter, and their families, but he had a variety of help over the years through numerous employees and life-long friends. Fred Stradley, David’s Mr. Dependable, still currently helps on the farm.
Along with farming, David is a founding member of the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, in 1995, where he was a devout believer in Jesus Christ. He actively served in any capacity needed. David was a trumpet player, soloist singer, choir singer, and also sang duets with his daughter on many occasions.
While working the farm ran through David’s blood, he found enjoyment in all things John Deere, eating ice cream, JD gator rides, watching his grandchildren grow, and watching Yankee baseball.
He is predeceased by his wife, Gail Braund Walrath; his parents, Albert and Grace Walrath; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Richard Loomis; brother, Dean; and father-in-law, Elwood Braund.
He is survived by son, Scott (Lydia) Walrath; daughter, Melissa (Wayne) Beeman; grandchildren, Sela and Simon Beeman, Ella, Tinley, Ziva and Raynlee Walrath; brother, John McDermott; mother-in-law, Leatrice Braund; brother-in-law, Gary (Jo) Braund; sister-in-law, Trudy (Paul) Sheeley; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Donations can be made to the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Crossroads, PA, in lieu of flowers.
Calling hours will be 9 -11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, with memorial service to follow, at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, PA. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for David’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
