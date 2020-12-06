David Edward Snell of Barton, New York passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, due to undiagnosed heart complications. He was only 25 years old.
David was born on May 1, 1995, in Newport News, Virginia to Amy (Hopkins) Snell and Joseph Snell. He grew up in Barton, New York, graduating from Tioga Central High School in 2013, where he participated in football and track and field. David was also a student of Hidy Ochiai Karate for a number of years, where he proudly earned his brown belt. After high school, he proceeded to earn an Associates in Chemistry at Broome Community College in 2015 and then a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at SUNY Oswego in 2017. David started his career at Norwich Pharmaceuticals, working as a quality control Chemist. He loved his job and looked forward to going to work every day.
David had a big personality. He had a voice that could fill the room and a charisma that captured your attention. Never one to admit defeat, he never backed down from a good ol’ fashioned, passionate debate. David loved his family more than anything and was fiercely protective of and loyal to them. Beneath his tough exterior was a gentle, caring side that extended to the family pets, and to his two kitties that he recently adopted.
David enjoyed playing video games with his brothers and friends. He was the proud owner of a shiny collection of knives and guns, and he occasionally donned the chef hat, dabbling with creations in the kitchen. He shared a camaraderie with his mother over sharing food recipes, such as no-bake cookies or most recently, apple pie for Thanksgiving. David will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind a large void that will never be filled.
David was pre-deceased by his namesake, grandfather David Hopkins, cousin Karson Hopkins, and close family friend Debra Barrick. He leaves behind his parents; his siblings: Jacob (Hannah), Katie, Josh, and Jeremiah Snell; grandmother Judy Hopkins; grandparents: Ed and Karen Snell, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, December 12th from 2 to 4 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main Street, Nichols. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns when at the funeral chapel to include wearing masks and social distancing. A private family service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with David’s family and share a memory of a happy time by visiting his guestbook at sutfinfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to their local animal shelter or a contribution to the Make-a-Wish foundation in memory of David’s cousin Karson.
